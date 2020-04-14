Covid-19 grief and support group Zoom meetings for Flint residents begin April 16

A Covid-19 grief and support group is being launched on Zoom at 11:30 a.m.Thursday, April 16. It is sponsored by the Flint Women’s Study Community Action Network, a resource group originated through Michigan State University’s Division of Public Health in the College of Human Medicine.

The group will convene remotely on Zoom each Thursday through May 28. Supportive discussions for those impacted by the coronavirus crisis will be led by psychologists and local pastors, according to information released by the network.

Anyone joining via the Zoom method can choose audio only or video in which they can be seen and see the leaders and other participants.

At last count, Genesee County has lost 77 residents to the coronavirus, out of a total so far of 988 coronavirus cases.

Further information about the support group and connections links can be found below:

–EVM Staff

