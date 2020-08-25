“Music in the Heart of the City” returns to St. Paul’s starting Sept. 27

By Jan Worth-Nelson

After months of COVID-dominated musical silence in the sanctuary of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, live concerts in the “Music in the Heart of the City” series are returning.

Holly Richardson, the music series organizer, announced a five-concert schedule starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, when vocalists Joseph Baunoch and Daniel Ewart will present “Opera Arias for Bass.”

Upcoming concerts, all at 4 p.m. on Sundays, include:

Oct. 25: Soprano and Flute in Song, featuring Townes Osborn, Brittnee Siemon, and artist-in-residence Carl Angelo on organ.

Jan. 24: Beautiful Piano Music, featuring Tyler Kivel.

Feb. 21: Woodwind Trio, featuring Carl Angelo, Lindabeth Binkley, and MaryBeth Minnis.

March 21: Dalton Memorial Organ concert, featuring Carl Angelo.

All audience members will be required to wear masks and are asked to enter through the “garden door” to the church off Saginaw Street. Seats will be marked for social distancing, Richardson said.

The concerts are $10 for adults and $5 for students. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 711 S. Saginaw Street. Because of COVID limitations, there will be no reception following the concerts.

The Sept. 27 concert will feature arias from major operas.

Bass vocalist Joseph Baunoch trained as an apprentice artist with Toledo Opera and Dicapo Opera Theater. He has performed in over 50 different operas, including performances with the Toledo Opera, New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera and the Dicapo Opera Theater.

Baritone Daniel Ewart has sung a wide variety of roles, most recently as Horace Tabor in The Ballad of Baby Doe with the Toledo Opera. He also performed Danciaro in Carmen with Prelude to Performance in Manhattan.

More information on the series is available from Richardson at sherlok494@aol.com or at 810-234-8637. The church’s website is https://www.stpaulschurchflint.com/.

