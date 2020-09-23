Shelter of Flint announces new president/CEO

Linda Bielskis has been appointed president and CEO of Shelter of Flint by the agency’s board of directors.

Bielskis, who has 25 years’ experience in non-profit social service organizations joined Shelter of Flint on an interim basic March 2 as part of a transition plan after the retirement of Anne Grantner. She is a longtime Shelter board member and former chair.

“As we move forward in these uncertain times, the Board is fully committed to the future and success of the Shelter,” according to Shelter Board Chair Michael Burnett.

“While there has been much change over this last year, both related to COVID and otherwise, there is more work yet to do in order to ensure that the strength and services of the Shelter are secure well into the future,” he added. “With Linda’s permanent appointment, we are confident that we have a path forward for this future.”

Most recently president/CEO of Unified HIV Health and Beyond, she has worked in direct care prevention and counseling positions, supervisory and development roles, and in various leadership positions.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and management at Central Michigan University and a master’s degree in clinical psychology from the University of Houston. In addition she obtained a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in healthcare from Baker College in Flint.

She is a past chair of the Genesee County Continuum of Care and of the Committee to End Homelessness.

“I’m happy to now be a permanent addition to this organization as we work to end homelessness,” Bielskis said. “I’m grateful to our board of directors for the appointment and their leadership, and to our dynamic management team and dedicated frontline staff for all they do, every day, to ensure those families in our community who are experiencing homelessness have somewhere to turn.”

Shelter of Flint has been in operation since 1983, integrating programs and services with safe, affordable housing to help low income and homeless individuals and families achieve independence and stability, according to its website.

More information about Shelter of Flint is available at shelterofflint.org.

–EVM Staff from a press release.

