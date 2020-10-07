$2.5 million in grants available for “communities of color” with Friday deadline

A fund of $2.5 million is being made available to Genesee County nonprofit organizations identified as addressing the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on African American and Latinx residents, according to a Wednesday press release from The Community Foundation of Greater Flint (CFGF).

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.

According to the press release, funding for this Rapid Response Initiative comes from a grant from the Michigan Public Health Institute (MPHI).

Grants for communities of color with disparate impacts due to coronavirus

The initiative will fund shovel-ready, COVID-related projects that align in the following six categories: medical, public health, payroll, compliance, and economic support. The Request for Proposal is available here.

Funding focus is on initiatives that respond to immediate needs associated with the disparate impacts the coronavirus has had on communities of color. The implementation timeline for projects is October 2020 through December 2020. Final awards and funding decisions will be announced by Oct. 15.

Review the grant application here. Grant deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct 9. Applications can be submitted by email at relieffund@cfgf.org.

Grant review and approval process

Two committees are responsible for reviewing and scoring all applications – the Greater Flint Coronavirus Relief Fund Advisory Committee and the Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Inequities Rapid Response Review Committee. Community Foundation leadership will consult with the Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce and the City of Flint on small business assistance.

For more information email relieffund@cfgf.org or call Stephanie Whitledge, Grants Administrator, at 810.767.3505.

EVM Staff can be reached at eastvillagemagazineflint@gmail.com

