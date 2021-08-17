Mobile COVID vaccination units available Thursday, Aug. 19 and 26 on Flint’s south side

Mobile COVID vaccination units will be in the Burton area and the surrounding neighborhoods of Hemphill Road and Saginaw Street on Thursday, Aug. 19 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The vaccination units also will be in the surrounding neighborhoods of Atherton Road and Dort Highway on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Free lunches will be provided from the GCCARD Meet Up and Eat Up truck.

Sponsors of the vaccination units are The Greater Flint Health Coalition (GFHC) in partnership with Genesee Community Health Center, Genesee County Community Action Resource Department (G.C.C.A.R.D.), and the United Way of Genesee County

Thursday, Aug. 19 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Mobile vaccination unit

Thursday, Aug. 26 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Mobile vaccination unit

How to find the mobile vaccination units

Residents should look for two mobile units marked with the logos of GCCARD’s Meet Up and Eat Up truck and Genesee Community Health Center’s mobile outreach van.

The multi-agency outreach team involved in the effort includes nurses and outreach workers that are able to provide education about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines as well as a COVID-19 vaccine access on the spot. Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer vaccines will be available.

Greater Flint Health Coalition community health workers from Genesee CHAP (Community Health Access Program) will also be present to connect residents to other community resources and support services if needed, according to a press release from the GFHC.

If groups or organizations are interested in having mobile COVID-19 outreach in their area can contact Nichole Smith-Anderson by email nsmithanderson@flint.org or calling (810)232-2228.

Low COVID vaccination rate for Flint

According to the MDHHS vaccination online dashboard, as of Aug. 16, 2021, Genesee County is about 52.9 percent fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — a total of 183,428 residents.

The rates within the City of Flint, however, are lower. Data from the MDHHS show that within the city limits vaccination rates fall below 35 percent, making it among the lowest vaccinated percentage in the state. Townships surrounding Flint vary, with vaccination rates between 35 and 50 percent.

That compares to 59 percent fully vaccinated — 5 million residents — for the state of Michigan overall, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Regularly updated coronavirus statistics from MDHHS can be found at this link (michigan.gov/coronavirus)

The Genesee County Health Department vaccination online dashboard can be found at this link www.gchd.us/coronavirus.

EVM Managing Editor Tom Travis can be reached at tomntravis@gmail.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

