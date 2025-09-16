By EVM Staff

The University of Michigan-Flint (UM-Flint) is partnering with the Flint Alliance for Immigrant Rights (FAIR) to host a panel focused on immigrant rights tomorrow, September 17, 2025.

The panel will be held in recognition of the 238th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution, according to a UM-Flint press release, and held in the University Center’s Happenings Room starting at 5:00 p.m. The event will feature speakers from FAIR, who will share information on how to protect immigrant rights in the current climate, followed by a Q&A session, according to the same release.

“We are grateful to our partners at UM-Flint for the invitation and opportunity to share the work of the Flint Alliance for Immigrant Rights,” said Lucine Jarrah, Executive Director of the Arab American Heritage Council, a member of the FAIR coalition. “In response to harmful and unjust attacks on our immigrant communities, FAIR is raising awareness, expanding access to resources, and uplifting immigrant voices. This Constitution Day, we encourage our neighbors to join us in the work by educating, organizing, and advocating to protect immigrants and their families in Flint and Genesee County.”



Kim Saks, associate professor of political science and one of the event’s organizers, called the panel “very timely, given what is occurring across the nation.”

She added, “As a nation of immigrants, it is vital for us to continuously review the rights of immigrants as part of the past, present, and future of our country. We encourage students, staff, faculty and members of the wider community to come together and discuss issues related to immigration within the national as well as local context of Flint.”

More information on the free event can be found on UM-Flint’s website. University Center is located at 303 E. Kearsley St.