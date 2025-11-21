By EVM Staff

As the Thanksgiving holiday nears, Flint organizations, churches, and restaurants are sharing in the giving spirit with offers of free turkeys, hot meals, and other support. Here’s a list of upcoming Thanksgiving giveaways and events should you or someone you know need a little extra help this year:

Friday, November 21

Annual Turkey Giveaway – 11 am

The Social Club is offering its first 50 customers of the day a free turkey according to a Facebook post.

3166 Comer Street, Flint, MI 48506



Drive-thru Turkey Giveaway – 4 pm – 6 pm (while supplies last)

The Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village (SBEV) is welcoming Flint families who could use a helping hand to its Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.

4400 S. Saginaw Street, Flint, MI 48507

Saturday, November 22

3rd Annual Turkey Giveaway – 9 am

New Testament Community (NtC) Church will be offering 500 free turkeys at the Flint Cultural Center Academy.

1200 Robert T Longway Blvd, Flint, MI 48503

Turkey Giveaway – 10 am – 1 pm

Kingdom Living Church will be offering 250 frozen turkeys, hot meals, coffee, and music.

1013 Hughes Avenue, Flint, MI 48503

6th Annual Food Giveaway – 12 pm

Charlie B. Enterprises will be offering drive-thru food distribution starting at noon at Bethel United Methodist Church. More information call 810-288-6884.

1309 N. Ballenger Highway, Flint, MI 48504

Monday, November 24

Claressa Shields’ 5th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway – 11 am

Flint’s famous boxing champion will be hosting a turkey giveaway (plus “one bag of fixings”) as supplies last at Berston Field House. Volunteers are needed for a 9 am arrival.

41st annual Floyd and Brenda Clack Senior Citizens Thanksgiving Dinner and Blanket Drive – 12 pm – 3 pm

Organizers of this event, taking place at Vernon Chapel AME Flint, are also looking for volunteers to support serving dinner and dessert. If interested, reach out to the organizers via Facebook.

5802 Dupont Street, Flint, MI 48505

Thanksgiving Carry-Out Meals from the Mott Community College Culinary Arts Institute – 2 pm – 5 pm

The students and faculty chefs at the Culinary Arts Institute will be preparing a delicious turkey dinner with dessert, served to-go. No registration required, free to all. One meal per person. The event will also feature community resource organizations including Hurley Medical Center, Hamilton Community Health Network, Molina Healthcare, MTA, and more.

550 S. Saginaw St., Flint

Thanksgiving Dinner at The Well Church – 5 pm – 7 pm

A committee of volunteers from Xceptional Heroes is offering a Thanksgiving dinner for 100-120 individuals. Advanced registration is required.

6020 Corunna Road, Flint, MI 48532

Tuesday, November 25

17th Annual Blessed to Be a Blessing Thanksgiving Dinner – 4 pm – 6 pm

This event, hosted by Well of Hope in partnership with Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties, promises to “once again unite the Flint community for food, fellowship, and hope.” According to a press release from Well of Hope, the event will also feature flu shots courtesy of Alana’s Foundation, yoga demonstrations with Life Support Counseling and Resources, a Round One Gaming Lab for kids, and special giveaways for attendees.

812 Root Street, Flint, MI 48503

Wednesday, November 26

Free Turkey Dinners at 810 Munchies – 2 pm

The restaurant inside Dort Mall plans to give away 100+ turkey dinners starting at 2 pm. No questions asked, just request a “turkey plate” when you come in.

3600 S. Dort Highway, Flint, MI 48507

Thursday, November 27

Free Turkey Dinner – 10 am – 4 pm (or while supplies last)

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken will be giving out free turkey dinners from 10 am until 4 pm or while supplies last as a “thank you to the community for their support,” according to a Facebook post.

3459 Miller Road, Flint, MI 48507

Thanksgiving Dinner – 11:30 am -12:30 pm

Catholic Charities of Shiawassee & Genesee Counties along with Faith Compassion Service will host a free dinner at North End Soup Kitchen.

735 E. Stewart Avenue, Flint, MI 48505

Thanksgiving Day Meal – 12 pm – 2 pm

The Sacred Heart Veterans Village Resource Center will be hosting a Thanksgiving meal for all area veterans. More information at 810-239-4417.

734 E. Steward Avenue, Flint, MI 48505

Editor’s Note: Did we miss your event or have details changed for any of the above? Please reach out to us at eastvillagemagazineflint@gmail.com.



