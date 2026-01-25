By EVM Staff

With yet more snow today and temperatures dipping into the negatives again later this week, Consumers Energy has shared safety tips for extreme winter cold.

Per a press release this Friday, the energy company offered the following advice around heating safety and severe weather safety.

Heating Safety

To avoid catastrophic events, including fire and carbon monoxide leaks, follow these tips:

If you buy an electric space heater, make sure it has the Underwriters Laboratories (UL) label.

Follow all the manufacturer’s instructions to properly use and maintain a space heater.

Keep the heater away from flammable materials, including clothing, curtains, drapes and bedspreads.

Keep the heater away from water and never touch it when you’re wet.

Always unplug the heater before you go to bed or leave home.

Don’t use or store flammable paints, chemicals, gasoline, and aerosol sprays near your heater. The vapors could ignite and cause a fire.

Don’t use a space heater if the cord is frayed or damaged.

Never use a space heater in place of your home heating system.

Never use your stove or oven to heat your home.

A listing of some of Genesee County’s standard warming center and other resource locations. (Image courtesy Flint City Councilwoman Ladel Lewis)

Severe Weather

Cold temperatures can produce ice, causing a strain on power lines and tree limbs that could lead to a power outage. Some safety tips in this case include:

Charge all electronic devices. It’s advised to have an emergency battery or charging station available for use during an outage.

Have an emergency kit that includes flashlights and extra batteries, water, canned food and blankets. Be prepared with enough medication, baby supplies and pet food if applicable. A battery-operated radio is also a good idea.

Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers. Turn power strips off.

Do not use generators in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.

Even if you follow these tips, it’s possible that you may lose heat in your home or not have permanent shelter in these ongoing weather conditions.

Should you find yourself without heat, utilize a warming center in your area. The City of Flint has opened its community centers as warming centers for all residents without adequate heat this weekend. Both the Mays Center (1002 W. Home Ave.) and McKinley Center (249 Peer Ave.) are open today (9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., respectively) and offering bottled water and coffee.

If neither of those options are nearby to you, you can also locate a center by visiting mi211.org and entering your ZIP code or calling 2-1-1.