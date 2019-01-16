Public invited to “New Works Festival” this weekend at Flint Repertory Theatre

Flint Repertory Theatre, formerly Flint Youth Theatre, announces its New Works Festival, a series of staged readings of new plays and musicals, this Friday through Sunday, 1220 E. Kearsley St. Shows include:
The Wayward Bunny by Greg Kotis, 7 p.m. Friday.
It’s a Small World, by Amber Palmer, 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tower: The Album, by Abbie Spallen, 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Magnificent Seven, lyrics by Gordon Leary and music by Julia Meinwald, 7 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is free. To reserve tickets, call 810-237-1530.
For more info, including receptions and discussion times, click here.
–EVM Staff