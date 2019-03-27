News Brief: Congressional Art Competition for Flint high schoolers open now

Flint area high school students are invited to enter the 2019 Congressional Art Competition, sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives Congressional Art Caucus. Artists may win an opportunity to visit Washington, D.C. and have art displayed in the U.S. Capitol building.

“Each year this competition gives us the chance to see beautiful pieces of art that represent the very best of Michigan’s Fifth Congressional District,” said Rep. Dan Kildee. “This annual competition is a great opportunity to celebrate the hard work of mid-Michigan’s student artists.”

Deadline for all entries is 5 p.m. April 26. Submission guidelines are posted here.

–EVM Staff

