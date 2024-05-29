Here’s where you can celebrate Juneteenth 2024 in Flint

By Canisha Bell

The Emancipation Proclamation went into effect on January 1, 1863 with the intent to free enslaved African Americans. However, not all enslaved African Americans were freed, nor even informed of their freedom, that day.

In fact, over two years later on June 19, 1865 — when 2,000 Union troops arrived announcing the end of slavery in Galveston, Texas — there were still over 250,000 enslaved African Americans in the state.

Freedom for those still enslaved came by executive decree delivered by general order No. 3:

“The people are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property, between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them, becomes that between employer and hired labor…”

Thus, June 19, 1865 became known as Juneteenth, a day celebrating the freedom of all enslaved African Americans.

In 2023, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth into a federal holiday, making it the first new federal holiday since the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday almost four decades ago.

“… As we observe Juneteenth, we remind ourselves of the sacred proposition rooted in Scripture and enshrined in our Declaration of Independence: that we are all created equal in the image of God and each of us deserves to be treated equally throughout our lives,” Biden’s Juneteenth proclamation reads. “That is the promise of America that every generation is charged to keep alive. While the opposition may seem fierce and the fire of conflict may be intense, the story of Juneteenth reveals that freedom, justice, and equality will always prevail.”

This year in Flint, there are a host of events happening all month to celebrate Juneteenth, from lunches to parades, discussions to performances. Some are free and others have associated ticket costs.

A list of the area Juneteenth events our team could find follows, but if we’ve missed yours, please let us know in the comments or email our editor at eastvillagemagazineflint@gmail.com:

Saturday, June 1 | Noon

Petting Zoo, Horse & Pony Rides & Meet a Rodeo Cowboy

Gloria Coles Flint Public Library

1026 East Kearsley St. Flint, Mich.

Saturday, June 1 | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

St. John’s Street Dance

St. John’s Street Neighborhood Memorial Park

Saturdays, June 1 & June 8

A Day At The Lake

Weekend 1 | June 1, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Bethesda Temple Church

947 Leland St. Flint, Mich.

Weekend 2 | June 8, 8:30 a.m.

Camp A.R.T.I.S @ Shay Lake

4574 Gifford Dr. Silverwood, Mich.

Friday & Saturday, June 7-8 | 7 p.m.

Midwest Invitation Rodeo

Everett A. Cummings Center

6130 E. Mount Morris Rd. Mt. Morris, Mich.

Saturday, June 8 | Noon – 5 p.m.

Juneteenth Kickoff

Sarvis Park

4000 Wisner, Flint, Mich.

Sunday, June 9 | 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saints and Spirits

Metropolitan Church

930 E. Myrtle Ave. Flint, Mich.

Monday, June 10 | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

B.U.S.T/Healing Circle

Martin Luther King Peace Park

MLK & McClellan in Flint, Mich.

Tuesday, June 11 | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Ujamaa Market

North Flint Food Market

5402 N. Clio Rd. Flint, Mich.

Wednesday, June 12 | 5 – 8 p.m.

Historical War Stories

Berston Field House

3300 Saginaw St. Flint, Mich.

Thursday, June 13 | 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Hope Renewed Juneteenth Celebration

Brennan Center

1301 Pingree Ave. Flint, Mich.

Thursday, June 13 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Late Night at the FIA: Juneteenth Social

Flint Institute of Arts

1120 E Kearsley St. Flint, Mich.

Friday, June 14 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Black Lives Matter – Flint Special

McCree Theatre

4601 Clio Rd. Flint, Mich.

Saturday, June 15 | 9 a.m. – Noon

Harambee Breakfast

Higher Quality of Life Ministries Vision Center

5601 N Saginaw St. Flint, Mich.

Saturday, June 15 | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Spotlight @ Flint Cultural Center

Longway Planetarium Greenspace

(Between Longway/FIM REP and FIA)

1310 E. Kearsley St. Flint, Mich.

Saturday, June 15 | Noon – 5 p.m.

Flint Small Business Saturday: Juneteenth Edition

Word of Life Christian Church

460 W. Atherton Rd. Flint, Mich.

Saturday, June 15 | 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Juneteenth Celebration sponsored by the Urban Renaissance Center

Centennial Park Pavilion

Chevrolet & Dayton in Flint, Mich.

Sunday, June 16 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Freedom Fund Youth Dinner

Sloan Museum of Discovery

1221 E. Kearsley St. Flint, Mich.

Monday, June 17 | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Financial Literacy Justice

Flushing Professional Suites

G-3163 Flushing Rd. Flint, Mich.

Tuesday, June 18 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Legacy & Literacy

Hasselbring Senior Center

1002 Home St. Flint, Mich.

Wednesday, June 19 | 12:15 pm. – 1:30 p.m.

Art á la Carte Film: Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise

Flint Institute of Arts

1120 East Kearsley St. Flint, Mich.

Wednesday, June 19 | Noon

Juneteenth Storytime

Gloria Coles Flint Public Library

1026 East Kearsley St. Flint, Mich.

Wednesday, June 19 | Noon – 4 p.m.

Juneteenth Celebration & Parade

Max Brandon Park

3606 Dupont St. Flint, Mich.

Wednesday, June 19 | 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Afrobeats Party

Riverbank Park

100 Saginaw St. Flint, Mich.

Friday, June 21 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The Black Power Mixtape Concert ft. The Last Poets and special Guest Mama Sōl

Comma Bookstore

132 W. Second St. Flint, Mich.

Tickets are $30 each, available via Eventbrite.

