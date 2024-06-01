Petitions for Flint Board of Education seat now open

By EVM Staff

Petitions to become a member of Flint’s Board of Education are now available through the Flint City Clerk’s Office.

According to a Clerk’s Office press release on May 31, 2024, one seat will be open for the upcoming Nov. 5 election: that of current Flint Community Schools Board of Education President Michael Clack.

Clack’s term term expires on Dec. 31 of this year, and he is currently competing against incumbent Representative Cynthia R. Neeley for the Democratic Party’s nomination for the 70th District’s Michigan State House of Representatives seat.

The candidate elected to the Flint Board of Education in November will serve a six-year term that will expire on December 21, 2030.

According to the press release, candidates for the school board seat must file petitions with the Flint City Clerk by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, with at least 40 valid signatures (and no more than 100) or pay a $100 non-refundable filing fee.

The release also notes that candidates must be a citizen of the United States, no less than 18 years old, a registered voter, a resident of the state of Michigan not less than 30 days, and a resident of the Flint Public School District on or before the 30th day before the election.

Questions or requests for information concerning these nomination petition should be directed to the City Clerk’s Office by calling (810) 766-7414.

