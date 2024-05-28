State Senator Cherry to host next ‘Community Conversation’ event in Flint

Michigan State Senator John Cherry will host a “Community Conversation” event in Flint from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2024.

According to a press release sent by the senator’s office on May 24, Cherry plans to host the June conversation at The New McCree Theatre, located at 4601 Clio Road, where guests will have “an opportunity to ask questions and hear updates from Lansing.”

Cherry’s district director, Qiana Towns Williams, encouraged interested Flint residents to call her office at 810-233-9788 if they have any questions.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

