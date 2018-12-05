News Brief: “Gather the Spirit” with guitarist Jim Scott Sunday Dec. 9 at the UUCF

Singer-songwriter Jim Scott, presents “Gather The Spirit: Seasonal Songfest” 2 p.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Flint, 2474 S. Ballenger Hwy.

Harmony, lyrics and guitar craft are hallmarks of Scott’s work; his style spans jazz, classical, folk and pop, and his themes are ecology, justice and peace.

Guitarist for the Paul Winter Consort for many years, Scott has created choral works, a stage musical, a book illustrating his guitar style and several recordings. Several of his songs are in the UU songbook.

Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Children are free. Call 810-232-4023 or office@uuflint.org.

–EVM Staff

