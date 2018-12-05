Vet’s offer sweetens incentive to vote for Hurley in Children’s Miracle Network contest

Hurley Children’s Hospital seeks community support as it competes for a share of $100,000 grant through Credit Unions for Kids’ “Vote for Miracles.”

In the nationwide contest, community members may vote as often as daily for their favorite among Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, with the top five hospitals receiving a portion of the prize.

Hurley is currently ranked in the top five of 117 hospitals receiving at least one vote. First prize is $50,000. Second prize is $20,000.

Grand Blanc veterinarian Alan Klein has announced an additional $10,000 grant from the Sheppy Dog Fund to Hurley Children’s Hospital if the hospital wins top prize in the voting.

Voting ends Dec. 18. Vote here.

–EVM Staff

