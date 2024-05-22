Mott Community College calls for interim president applications

By EVM Staff

Mott Community College (MCC) has opened the application for its Interim President position.

In a press release on May 22, 2024, the college states that “the person selected for this position will serve as the Interim President of Mott Community College until the position of the President is filled as otherwise determined by the Board of Trustees.”

The release also notes that the college’s search for a permanent president will likely begin “in the summer of 2024.”

As East Village Magazine previously reported, current MCC president, Dr. Beverly Griffea-Walker, is set to retire after 10 years of leading the college, and the college’s Board of Trustees will need to move quickly to meet a July 1 deadline to find her interim replacement.

The press release lists the position summary as follows:

The Interim President is a high-profile leader who partners with business, government, nonprofits, the faith-based community, and education (both our 21 K-12 districts and institutions of higher education) to ensure the success of the College. Workforce and economic development are the keys to the sustainability of Flint and Genesee Count and the vitality of Mott Community College. Also required is working successfully with the Board of Trustees; union leadership; actively engaging in the community and participating in volunteerism; collaborating with local, state and national partners to ensure student success and local workplace talent needs are met; and embodying an entrepreneurial spirit coupled with the courage to take risk that pushes the College to stay engaged in leading efforts that are best practices for addressing student support, student development, talent development, and academic preparation and workforce training for emerging industries.

The release also notes that minimum qualifications for the position include a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university or college and administrative experience in either education, government, non-profits or private enterprise.

“As Mott Community College deepens its commitment to equity, it is of the highest priority that we focus our hiring process to seek individuals with the expertise to lead our institution in serving students from underrepresented communities,” the release reads. “This is an opportunity for the college community to continue to act upon our values but more importantly for the empowering of our students’ self-efficacy, for cultivating a sense of belonging, and for the diversity of our entire student body being reflected in a position of power in the classroom.”

More information on the position, and how to apply, can be found here. The application closes on June 4.

