Mayor warns against door-to-door trick-or-treating as Coronavirus cases and deaths surge, alternative trick-or-treating venues offered

By Tom Travis

The City of Flint warned residents against door-to-door trick-or-treating due to the continuing spread and rise of coronavirus cases and deaths. In a press release Thursday Mayor Sheldon Neeley and city officials recommend children in the Flint community attend alternative trick-or-treating venues to celebrate Halloween rather than going door to door.

There are five venues trick-or-treaters can celebrate Halloween at:

Sarvis Park, 4000 Wisner Street at Noon

Latinx Technology and Community Center, 2101 Lewis St. 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway 4:30-6 p.m.

Flint Development Center, 4121 Martin Luther King Ave. 4:30-6 p.m.

Berston Field House, 3300 N. Saginaw St. 5:30-7 p.m.

Downtown Flint business, Bedrock Apparel, also is hosting a drive-through candy giveaway at the Capitol Theatre and several local churches are hosting events with additional safety protocols.

Another wave of the coronavirus hits Genesee County

The warning from the city comes as coronavirus cases and deaths rise in Genesee County each day. Coronavirus cases are at 5,982 and deaths are over 310 as of today for Genesee County. According to the Genesee County Health Department (GCHD) there are 1,145 coronavirus cases in the city of Flint.

“Going door-to-door is too big of a risk for you, your family, your neighbors and our entire community.” Mayor Neeley said in a press release Thursday. Given the dramatically increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the City of Flint is warning residents not to go door-to-door trick-or-treating. Instead, families are encouraged to celebrate Halloween by attending events that follow COVID safety protocols. Mayor Sheldon Neeley is issuing the warning as part of the city’s ongoing and proactive response to slow the spread of coronavirus, and upon the advice of Dr. Lawrence Reynolds, medical advisor for the City of Flint, and Dr. Debra Furr-Holden, associate dean for Public Health Integration at Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine in Flint, stated a press release from the City.

Online guides for safe Halloween protocols

The Genesee County Health Department offers a guide for safe Halloween activities on their website. A Halloween safety website sponsored by Halloween retail companies and candy companies, www.halloween2020.org, offers an interactive page to guide the public on safe Halloween protocols for counties throughout the country.

The press release went on to say, “Mayor Neeley said families still can celebrate with their children by attending trick-or-treat events that follow recommended safety protocols. Five community events are being co-hosted by Mayor Neeley and other businesses, churches and organizations also have stepped up to offer safe alternatives. “This is a highly contagious disease that can result in death or permanent disability — and it is once again spreading quickly and aggressively. It is urgent that families again limit their exposure to anyone outside their household starting immediately,” Dr. Reynolds said. “Going door-to-door is especially problematic given the increasing number of COVID-19 cases being reported. One person could infect an entire neighborhood and become a super-spreader,” said Dr. Furr Holden, an epidemiologist.”

The press release ended by saying that the warning is not a legal requirement, but Mayor Neeley urges all residents to take this necessary precaution to protect themselves and their loved ones.

EVM Managing Editor, Tom Travis, can be reached at tomntravis@gmail.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

