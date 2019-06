Saturday, June 8 is the first of five opportunities this year to recycle household hazardous waste, electronics and paint. Items can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at two county locations:

— The Flint Water Service Center, 3310 E. Court Street and

— Fenton High School, 3200 W. Shiawassee Ave.

Items accepted and not accepted are listed on the chart below.

–EVM Staff

