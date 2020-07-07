Free COVID testing for Flint residents returns to Shiloh MBC Thursday and Friday

The City of Flint has issued the following announcement:

“FLINT, Michigan—Free COVID-19 testing will return on Thursday and Friday to Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church through the continued partnership of state, county and local entities.

Testing at Shiloh has been extremely popular with residents with more than 1,200 tests conducted during two previous testing cycles [starting Memorial Day weekend].

The testing site tends to operate with little or no wait. No appointment is needed. Testing is free. You do NOT need a doctor’s orders and you do NOT need to show any signs of sickness.

Drive-through or walk-up testing is offered.

The State of Michigan — through Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, state Rep. Cyntia Neeley and the Michigan National Guard — have again joined forces with the City of Flint and Genesee County Health Department to offer testing:

2-7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 and

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church,

2120 N. Saginaw St. in Flint

The testing is conducted by the Michigan National Guard. Those tested will be notified by the Genesee County Health Department of their results.

“Testing is an important tool to help limit the spread of this deadly disease,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “I encourage all residents to get tested, even if you are not symptomatic. As restrictions are relaxed and more people begin interacting outside of their homes, you need to know for sure that you aren’t unknowingly putting your loved ones at risk.”

For more information on other testing locations, the State of Michigan offers an online Test Finder site.”

