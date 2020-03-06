Voters, don’t miss this: Absentee ballots deadline 8 p.m. Tuesday March 10; Clerk’s Office open Saturday

There’s still time to obtain and turn in your absentee ballot for Tuesday’s election, City Clerk Inez Brown is reminding voters.

The Flint City Clerk’s Office will be open tomorrow, Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to issue absentee ballots over the counter to Flint registered voters.

The final deadline for voters who have already received their absentee ballots to return their ballot to the Clerk’s office is 8 p.m. Tuesday night, March 10. Absentee ballots received after the deadline date cannot be counted.

The Flint City Clerk’s Office is located at Flint City Hall, 2nd Floor, 1101 S. Saginaw Street, and can be reached by calling (810) 766-7414.

The March election, in addition to being a primary election for presidential candidates, includes votes on a 4.0 renewal millage for debt retirement for the Flint Community Schools and a .79 bond renewal for capital improvements and renovation projects for Mott Community College.

