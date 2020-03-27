Small business relief assistance available from MDEC; deadline to apply Sunday night

As part of the coronavirus federal response, the Michigan Small Business Relief program has opened up to provide immediate grant support for businesses hardest hit by COVID-19 and is seeking applications, which are due Sunday night.

The program has $10 million in grants and $10 million in loans statewide to work with, according to the MDEC website. The informational link at the State of Michigan is here.

Local applications are being channeled through the Flint and Genesee Chamber of Commerce. Applicants do not have to be members of the Chamber to apply.

Below is more detail and resources for how to eligibility criteria and how to apply, provided by the Flint and Genesee Chamber of Commerce.

“Please click on the following link to apply for the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Small Business Grant/Loan Relief Program: https://www.flintandgenesee.or g/coronavirus-resources-for-em ployers-and-businesses/michiga n-small-business-relief- program/ Once you click on the link, the application information is located at the bottom of the page. You must answer the 4 yes or no questions to determine if your small business qualifies. Then and only then will an application appear for you to download and complete. Please read instructions carefully and be sure to email (no mail or hard copy applications are accepted) your application to MIRelief@flintandgenesee.org by 11:59 p.m. Sunday March 29.”

–EVM Staff

