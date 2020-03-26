Ride to Wellness suspends operations after driver tests positive for COVID-19

Benning said two additional employees are awaiting results for COVID-19. The male employee who tested positive has been off work since Thursday, March 19.

MTA officials said during pre-coronavirus time the Ride to Wellness service was servicing about 400 to 500 riders per day but that ridership had recently dropped to 140 to 150 per day.

Approximately 160 drivers normally work for Ride to Wellness, though the number of drivers had dropped to about half because of the decreased ridership. All drivers and staff are being quarantined for two weeks.

Having learned of the positive test late Wednesday night, Benning explained the situation to employees and decided on the shut-down and alerting passengers who had scheduled a ride for Thursday that there would be no Ride to Wellness, effective immediately.

It is unclear if the Ride to Wellness driver who tested postive for COVID-19 contracted it while driving for Ride to Wellness or through one of the partnerships, Benning said. It is unclear if the Ride to Wellness driver who tested postive for COVID-19 contracted it while driving for Ride to Wellness or through one of the partnerships, Benning said.

“We have to protect employees and passengers,” he said, “We have to sanitize and clean all our vehicles and facilities.”

Ride to Wellness provides services for veterans, seniors and the disabled. Those services include medical rides, grocery shopping, and pharmacy runs. It is not yet clear how Ride to Wellness passengers will be handled or how many may be affected by the driver quarantine.