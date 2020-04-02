Rerouting of storm sewer at Buick City paused due to COVID-19 restrictions

“The work, which began the first week of March, was paused March 24. It will resume as soon as possible upon the direction of the State. Once the storm sewer reroute resumes, it should take approximately three months to complete.

“In addition to our work to clean up and redevelop the former Buick City property (and other such properties across Michigan), our priorities during this pandemic include keeping all staff and support personnel healthy while continuing to provide essential services to the community during this work interruption. We are following all applicable governmental and health agency guidance and taking precautions to help keep our staff, consultants and community safe, including working remotely.

“RACER is continuing to carry out its other environmental obligations regarding Buick City and elsewhere during the COVID-19 crisis. This includes preparation of remedial action plans, maintenance and operation of essential environmental systems, and review and evaluation of environmental data.

“Please remain healthy and safe during this unprecedented time.”

As detailed in a 2017 article in EVM, the closure of most of the 390-acre Buick City site in 1999 created one of the largest brownfields in the state. In its heyday the huge complex employed nearly 30,000; it was the manufacturing home of the Buick Regal and Buick LeSabre. Its bright lights were one of the first things travelers saw when coming into Flint from the north on I-475.

Now part of its acreage has been transformed into a plant of the Lear Corporation, which opened in 2018 and employs about 500.

Banner photo: Leith Street through Buick City property in 2018 (Photo by Jan Worth-Nelson)

–EVM Staff