Flint residents join in “Light Up The Night” support for medical professionals

By Tom Travis

A Westside Flint neighborhood joined in a national observance Thursday night to show support for medical professionals fighting the coronavirus.

As virus fears mount and the grim statistics grow exponentially, America seems to be gearing up for a month likely to bring sickness and death across the globe like no other time in our modern memories.

Yet communities throughout the country took time to show love and support to medical professionals. That movement of gratitude reached into Flint, too, where Glendale Hills residents did their part.

“Light Up The Night” simply asked residents to light a candle and place it in their window or on their porch to show solidarity with brave medical workers who go into work every day. Many medical professionals report in the pandemic fight they are lacking medical supplies, tests and equipment to properly care for the growing surge of people infected with the coronavirus.

In Glendale Hills, many neighbors set out candles. In the shadow of the 12-story McLaren Hospital bordered by Beecher Road and Sunset Avenue, Glendale Hills residents seemed eager to make their gesture of support for the medical professionals working in such dangerous times just outside their back door.

Sitting on her front steps with her daughter Adrienne, Sue Goering, former president of the Glendale Hills Neighborhood Association, said, “It’s a very strange and scary time for everyone. It’s a very unusual situation having to keep six feet away from somebody. We’re doing this [Light Up The Night] in a national response to honor medical people who are giving their lives in many cases for their profession.”

Most residents stayed inside, but many placed candles outside or in their windows. Some residents waved from inside as EVM passed by.

According to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services statistics at the time of this writing, there were 249 cases of the coronavirus and 8 deaths in Genesee County. The largest percentage of cases are among those 50 – 79 years of age.

EVM Assistant Editor Tom Travis can be reached at tomntravis@gmail.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

