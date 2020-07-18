Kildee on John Lewis: he urged getting into “good trouble” in the pursuit of justice and equality

Note: Since May 26, Congressman Kildee, of Michigan’s Fifth District, had been Congressman Lewis’s proxy for House votes at Lewis’s request.

Statement by Congressman Dan Kildee on the passing of Rep. John Lewis:

Flint — Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05), Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, issued the following statement today on the passing of Congressman John Lewis:

“John was the conscience of the Congress and my friend. When John rose to speak, others always listened. Sometimes speaking in a whisper, and other times in a roar, John’s voice always brought moral clarity and purpose.

“John encouraged us all to get into ‘good trouble’ in the pursuit of justice and equality. As a civil rights leader, John was nearly beaten to death on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Later, as a distinguished Member of Congress, he would lead an annual congressional delegation across the same bridge in Selma, to remind the world that the fight for civil rights was not over. Having the chance to walk with John across the Edmund Pettus Bridge will always be one of my most cherished memories.

“I am heartbroken over John’s passing. Our country has lost an incredible giant, and the Congress will not be the same without him. Rest in power, John. Jennifer and I extend our deepest condolences to John’s family, staff and constituents during this difficult time.”

Banner photo of Lewis at the Edmund Pettus bridge in Selma, Alabama courtesy of deadline.com.

Letter from Congressman Lewis requesting Congressman Kildee as his voting proxy:

Share this:

Tweet

Email

