Future of I-475 through downtown Flint topic of Mayor’s online community discussion tonight

A community visioning and input session regarding the future of I-475 at 6:30 p.m. tonight will be hosted by Mayor Sheldon Neeley and Chief of Staff Brian Larkin.

With new available state funds, the city expects to resurface a portion of I-475 going through downtown. Neeley is soliciting community input on a proposal to remove a portion of the expressway by filling it in. This would level the landscape and allow for creation of a boulevard that would run through the city so that downtown could be reconnected to the adjacent neighborhoods.

“The City of Flint is hosting these input sessions because it is critically important for residents’ voices to be heard. Under this administration community input comes first — before any concrete plans are made regarding future development of I-475,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said in a press release today. “We do not yet know what, if any, options will be feasible, but we want to make sure we know residents’ preferences as we move forward.”

The public can participate by submitting questions through the City’s Facebook page. A moderator will ask the questions submitted. The Community Visioning session can be viewed today beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the City’s Facebook page or YouTube channel, according to a press release from the City.

This live event will be an opportunity for residents to provide input to determine if the City should pursue this possible alternative. The purpose of the event is not about proposing a concrete plan, but rather about articulating a broader vision for the community.

A panel of community leaders also will also join to voice their opinions and ask questions. Citizens are also encouraged to ask questions on social media, which will be read out by a moderator as the livestream. Tonight’s meeting is the first of several public input sessions being planned.

