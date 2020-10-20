Second St. Paul’s concert Oct. 25 cancelled due to COVID concerns

The Sunday, Oct. 25 concert at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church has been cancelled due to COVID concerns, Director of Music Holly Richardson announced today.

The concert, second of the 2020-2021 “Music in the Heart of the City” series, was to have featured “Soprano and Flute in Song,” with Townes Osborn, Brittnee Siemon, and artist-in-residence Carl Angelo on organ. The September concert also was cancelled, for the same reason.

In an email to the popular concert series’ supporters, Richardson said Father Dan Scheid, St. Paul’s rector, “has decided to better comply with the Governors Orders and the Bishop of Michigan that we are cancelling our second concert of the season.”

The musicians were under contract, Richardson noted, so will be paid full contract amount for the time and effort they put into rehearsal, assuring donors “that the money you so generously donated is going to the artists as you had intended.”

Richardson said the next concert, scheduled for Jan. 24, “Beautiful Piano Music,” featuring Tyler Kivel, is expected to go forward as planned.

–EVM Staff

Share this:

Tweet

Email

