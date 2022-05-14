“Defend Roe Rally” draws 250 to downtown protest: “It’s not just about protests — VOTE!” speakers say

By Jan Worth-Nelson and Tom Travis

Chanting “We are not your incubator,” “No uterus, no opinion,” “Keep your laws off my body,” “My body, my choice,” “Abortion is health care,” “We want Roe,” and “We’re not going back” among others, about 250 Flint-area citizens marched from the Flat Lot in downtown Flint Saturday to the Genesee County Courthouse, where they heard speeches from a half dozen area activists on reproductive rights.

It was the “Defend Roe Rally,” sponsored by the Women’s Coalition of Michigan and Women’s March, a national organization that organized more than 200 simultaneous similar events around the country.

The event was put together following a leak from the U.S. Supreme Court suggesting that Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that guaranteed women’s right to choose whether to continue a pregnancy, is likely to be overturned.

The afternoon, under hot sun just before a rainstorm hit, was characterized by loud cheers, some angry, in support for abortion rights and resentment about government interference in women’s lives.

Petitions circulated among the crowd called for an amendment to Michigan law that would forestall the reinstatement of a 1931 law that banned abortion. It would take effect immediately if Roe is overturned, petitioners explained.

The rally goers heard from two young women of color, a longtime Flint civil rights attorney, a beauty queen, a dancer, a Flint City Council person and a co-chair of the Genesee County Democratic Socialists of America.

Event planners had expected possibly to be visited by opposing anti-abortion protestors, and had included security in their planning, but by the time the event wrapped up, they said no opposing protestors had been in evidence.

