Totem Books offers Flint-area writers a Leap Day plan

Totem Books will host its “second quadrennial” Leap into Writing event on Leap Day, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

According to a Feb. 15 press release, Totem Books’ first Leap into Writing event was held in 2020, when it “brought together writers of all genres and styles from across the Greater Flint area to write together and get to know one another’s work.” This year, organizers said, the event promises to be another evening “of creative writing games, prompts and celebration of the written word.”

Leap into Writing will take place at Totem Books, located at 620 S. Court St. in Flint, with hosts Sarah Carson and Katie Curnow, local writers who were also members of the event’s 2020 planning team.

Carson is the author of several poetry collections, including “How to Baptize a Child in Flint, Michigan,” which won the Lexi Rudnitsky Editors’ Choice Award from Persea Books in 2022. Curnow is a former editor and advisor to the University of Michigan—Flint’s literary journal “Qua,” and her work has appeared in McSweeney’s, Passages North, and elsewhere.

Both hosts said they hope the event “will continue to be an opportunity for anyone interested in poetry, fiction, or nonfiction writing to feel empowered to get creative and meet others who share their love of the written word.”

The 2024 iteration of Leap into Writing will feature creative writing activities including make-your-own poetry magnets, origami poetry, six-word stories and erasure poems. The release notes attendees will also get to mingle and meet new friends via a game of get-to-know-you literary bingo.

The evening will end with an open mic for participants, and light refreshments will also be available.

Editor’s Note: East Village Magazine consulting editor Jan Worth-Nelson was part of the planning team for the 2020 Leap into Writing event.

