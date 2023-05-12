Local group, The Soggy Bottom Band featuring singer Danielle Bollinger, to perform at Flint’s Capitol Theatre May 17

By Tom Travis

The Soggy Bottom Band featuring singer Danielle Bollinger will perform a free concert, “Flint Under the Stars” at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 in Flint’s Capitol Theatre. “Flint Under the Stars” aims to become a regular event where local talent is featured at Flint’s Capitol Theatre every third Wednesday of the month. “We hope it will grow and become bigger, ” Flint Institute of Music (FIM)’s President and CEO Rodney Lontine told EVM.

The Soggy Bottom Big Band, under the direction of John Hill, captures the time and space when Big Band and swinging vocals ruled, with a 17-piece band and sultry vocals from Bollinger, according to a press release.

Bollinger, a Flint-area native, moved to Nashville where she recorded her first demo and signed with the Indy label EsNtion, Big Machine records and Big Management, and recorded her freshman CD, “When the Brokenhearted Love Again,” back in 2006. Bollinger returned home to Michigan where she continues to write, record and work on her music. She is currently in the process of recording new music co-written with The Soggy Bottom Band, premiering at “Flint Under the Stars.”

Special musical guests at “Flint Under the Stars” will include Isaac Ryder, Matt “the Axxmann” MacDermaid, and Ian Shetron. Refreshments, a bar and concessions will be available.

Donations accepted for KidsTix Program

While the concert is free, concert goers will be prompted in the online registration process with an opportunity to make a donation to KidsTix Program. The program provides free or low-cost tickets to live performances for economically challenged kids and their families. The fund is designed specifically to make tickets available to all FIM performances.

“The Capitol Theatre is a community resource, and it’s really a way we’re trying to make it more accessible other than having to buy a $100 ticket to go to a concert, something like The Isley Brothers or Boz Skaggs where tickets cost $75 or something like that,” Lontine said. “We’re really trying to make it available for a free event that you can enjoy local talent,” he added. “We have wonderful, great talent in our town. Attending a concert at your local theatre is part of the the experience that you have of being a community member. Seeing the concert, you may decide that you want to get involved yourself.”

Hagerman Foundation and the Community Foundation funding “Flint Under the Stars”

“Flint Under the Stars” is funded through a grant from the Hagerman Foundation and the Community Foundation of Greater Flint. The Genesee County arts millage, passed in 2018, is not part of funding for this event, according to Lontine.

How to register for a free ticket

The performance is free but concert goers must register online at tickets.thefim.org.

