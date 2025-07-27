East Village Magazine to debut new website design

By EVM Staff

East Village Magazine is getting a new look.

While the Flint magazine’s well-loved black and white print pages will remain unchanged, its online presence will be getting a facelift on the evening of July 27, 2025. That’s when eastvillagemagazine.org will be down for roughly three hours between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. to transition to a new, user-friendly design.

“We’re hoping that a cleaner, faster website will improve our online readers’ experience and make our writers’ work easier to find in the years to come,” said EVM editor Kate Stockrahm. “We want everyone to view East Village Magazine as a resource, and as a resource we need to be accessible and easy to navigate wherever readers might find us.”

For his part, EVM webmaster Dean Paxton has been working behind-the-scenes since late last year to migrate and redesign the publication’s site.

“Migrating the website from its decade-old design to a modern, standards-compliant framework was a careful balance of introducing new technology while maintaining familiarity,” Paxton explained. “While we embraced contemporary web practices for better performance and accessibility, we preserved key elements of the old site to ensure longtime visitors still feel at home. The result is a refreshed experience that honors the past while fully embracing the future.”

Although the EVM team is excited to premier the new website and hopeful readers will enjoy it, Stockrahm added that they also hope for ongoing feedback from online visitors.

“We’ve grown a lot over East Village Magazine’s nearly 50 year history, but so has our community and what it needs from us,” Stockrahm said. “We always welcome feedback on how we can best serve our audience, whether they read us in print or online.”