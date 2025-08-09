By EVM Staff

Mott Community College’s (MCC) Board of Trustees is seeking applicants for the position of board trustee following the resignation of MCC Trustee Janet Couch, which was received by MCC Board Chairman Jeffrey Swanson and effective July 28, 2025.

Couch, elected in 2019, is moving out of the district and is therefore ineligible to complete her six-year term, according to an Aug. 6 press release from the college. The trustee had also been under scrutiny in recent months for resurfaced social media posts and alleged board policy violations.

Mott Community College Trustee Janet Couch. (Photo courtesy Mott Community College)

“Janet has served with diligence throughout her term,” said MCC Board of Trustees Chairman Jeffrey Swanson. “I thank Janet for her dedication, tenacity and service to our students and wish her well in her new home.”

In accordance with Michigan law, the board is required to elect a replacement for Couch by August 27, 2025, or 30 days after the resignation’s effective date, by a majority vote.

According to the college’s press release, registered voters who reside within the Charles Stewart Mott Community College district are eligible to apply for appointment to the board of trustees. The individual appointed will serve until the next regular Board election in November 2026. A board trustee does not receive compensation for their service.

Following interviews of prospective candidates, the Board will make its decision at a public meeting. The date of that meeting has yet to be announced.

Interested applicants should submit a signed cover letter indicating their desire to be considered, along with a personal resume and evidence of residency eligibility (such as a driver’s license or voter registration), to Rebecca Martz, MCC Acting Associate Vice President, Office of Human Resources at rebecca.martz@mcc.edu no later than 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 16, 2025. Questions concerning the application process also may be directed to Mrs. Martz by her email or phone at (810) 232-7051.