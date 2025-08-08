By EVM Staff

The Marine Prop Riders in partnership with the Genesee County Parks & Recreation Commission are bringing back the Mott Lake Regatta to “wake the lake” for a third year.

“The CS Mott Lake is a no wake lake 363 days of the year but on August 9 and 10, teams from across the country will come to compete,” Patti Hayes, this year’s race director said. “The drivers will pilot hydroplanes around the lake at speeds ranging from 90-140 mph on a one-mile oval course.”

In addition to “high-adrenaline fun” — with competing hydroplane boats reaching up to 120 miles per hour (mph) around the one-mile course — organizers say the event will also feature food trucks, live music, and a splash pad available for kids.

The regatta will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and its spectator area is positioned at Bluebell Beach on N. Bray Road. Tickets are available onsite for $20 per car for one day or $30 for two days. All gate proceeds for the event go to the Genesee County Parks & Recreation Commission.

For more information, visit the MarinePropRiders.com or the Genesee County Parks calendar.