By EVM Staff

The City of Flint will hold a special election to fill its vacant Third Ward Flint City Council seat on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

In a July 31 press release, Flint City Clerk Davina Donahue issued information on absentee voting and Election Day understandings. According to the release, the last day to request an absentee ballot be mailed from her office was Aug. 1, but all Third Ward voting precincts will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day for those wishing to vote in person.

The precinct locations for the Aug. 5 special general election are:

PRECINCT 7 – Berston Field House, 3300 N. Saginaw Street,

PRECINCTS 8 and 9 – Avery Aldridge Activity Center, 1185 E. Foss Avenue; and

PRECINCT 10 – St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1922 Iowa Avenue.

Further, the release notes, all Election Day registrants can obtain and complete an absent voter ballot in person at the city clerk’s office, or vote in person in the proper precinct until 8 p.m. on August 5. The Flint City Clerk’s Office is located on the second floor of Flint City Hall, 1101 S. Saginaw St.

In reminder, Donahue’s release concludes in bold italics:

Special Elections for Flint City Council vacancies must follow the district/ward boundaries that council members were originally elected to represent. The current council body was elected in November of 2021, for a term ending in November of 2026. District boundaries were changed in 2022. Only voters who currently reside in the original or “old” 3rd Ward district are eligible to vote in the Special General Election. For questions regarding voter eligibility for this Special General Election, please contact the City Clerk’s Office directly.

Flint’s Third Ward city council seat has been vacant since the passing of Flint City Councilman Quincy Murphy in September 2024. A primary election in May saw Beverly Biggs-Leavy and A.C. Dumas advance to Tuesday’s special general election. Their primary was contested by one of the two other candidates running in that election, LaShawn Johnson, who asked for a recount. The recount was completed soon after, but it yielded no change to the primary results.