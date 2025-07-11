Ann Manko named as Gloria Coles Flint Public Library Interim Executive Director

By EVM Staff

Flint’s public library has named Ann Manko its interim executive director, effective July 11, 2025.

The Gloria Coles Flint Public Library Board of Trustees appointed Manko, who will be stepping into the role following the departure of Taliah Abdullah. Abdullah served as the library’s executive director from July 2023 to June 30, 2025.

According to the library’s press release on her appointment, Manko “brings more than 20 years of leadership and service at the Gloria Coles Flint Public Library, along with deep institutional knowledge and a long-standing commitment to community-centered programming.”

Further, as the library’s Adult Services Collection Development Librarian, the now-interim director “has led major initiatives that have modernized services, expanded access to diverse collections, and strengthened partnerships with local organizations.”

Manko holds a Master of Library and Information Science from Wayne State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Michigan–Dearborn. She has been recognized for her leadership in programming, outreach, and inclusive service delivery, notably coordinating the library’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program and leading programming like the “Fiction Only Book Club.”

“I’m honored and excited to step into the role of Interim Director of the Gloria Coles Flint Public Library during this time of transition,” said Manko. “I look forward to serving the residents of Flint, supporting our talented and dedicated staff, and continuing to provide inclusive, collaborative, community-driven programming and services.”

According to the library’s press release, its Board of Trustees will begin the search for a permanent executive director later this year. In the interim, “Manko will work closely with Library staff, patrons, and partners to ensure a smooth leadership transition and continued excellence in service.”