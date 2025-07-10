Flint City Bucks clinch playoff spot, now look for division title on Saturday

By EVM Staff

The Flint City Bucks (8-3-0) secured a spot in the USL League Two (USL2) postseason last night, besting Northern Indiana FC with a 2-1 win in South Bend.

According to a July 10, 2025 press release, Hakeem Morgan opened the scoring for Indiana FC just after halftime, but Flint City “stormed back” with goals in the 63rd and 73rd minutes.

Wes Carnevale scored the first goal, assisted by Bart Muns, and the late match-winner came from Dominic Ayella, assisted by Carnevale. With their Wednesday night win, the Bucks have now qualified for the USL2 playoffs six times in a row — every season since their move to Flint.

“In club history, we have qualified for league playoffs 27 times in 29 chances — claiming four national titles (most recently in 2019), 11 conference championships (2023) and 16 division crowns (2024),” the Bucks’ release reads.

Flint City now looks to claim a third consecutive Great Lakes Division title this Saturday, July 12, which would require a win over Lansing City Football. The Bucks faced Lansing on the road last month, winning 5-0. Donavan “Gusto” Phillip scored three times, and Dominic Ayella and Bart Muns also tallied during that June 10 match.

However, a victory this Saturday could prove “crucial” not only for the division crown but to Flint’s bid to once again host postseason matches at Atwood Stadium as early as next weekend, according to Flint City Bucks President Costa Papista. (The Des Moines Menace has already been announced as one of two Central Conference hosts for the first two playoff rounds.)

For those looking to attend on Saturday, single game tickets are free for children under three, and otherwise start at $7 for youth and $12 for adults. However, because July 12 is “Dort Financial Member Night,” all Dort members with proof of membership get buy-one-get-one general admission tickets at the gates starting at 6 p.m. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.