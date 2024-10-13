The 2024 election: What’s on the ballot and what’s at stake?

By Paul Rozycki

In a year when we’ve seen a sitting president step aside from his certain nomination, a former president facing criminal convictions over payments to a porn star and two assassination attempts, the nomination of the first African-American/Asian woman to be president, and unfounded claims about pet dogs and cats being eaten by Haitian immigrants, no one can say we’re witnessing a typical presidential election.

But with less than a month remaining before the November 2024 election, we should focus not only on the national offices, but what’s on the ballot for our state and local governments, too. So, here’s a look at what we’re voting on in Flint this year.

NATIONAL

The presidential election

The presidential contest between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and former Republican President Donald Trump has generated the lion’s share of media attention. It seems like there is a new poll on who’s ahead every 15 minutes, and while Harris looks to be gaining a narrow lead, most results are still within the margin of error and it may come down to a few key states to decide the outcome in the Electoral College.

As one of the key swing states, Michigan has been visited by both candidates in the election run-up. It will be worth watching to see how those in Dearborn vote after many expressed anger over President Biden’s strong support of Israel. Same goes for the unions. Though most have endorsed Harris, Trump has been picking up significant working class union support in recent years, and the Teamsters declined to endorse either candidate for the first time in decades. Harris may also regain support among those Black voters who have been less supportive of Democrats in recent years.

The Michigan U.S. Senate race

With Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow choosing not to run this year, Democrat Elissa Slotkin and Republican Mike Rogers are seeking to fill the open seat. Most current polls give Slotkin a lead, but the race remains competitive. This year Senate Democrats face a particularly challenging election season: 20 Democratic and 10 Republican seats are up, as are 3 independent senators who vote with the Democrats. If Dems hope to keep a majority in the Senate, they can’t afford to lose a single contest.

The 8th District U.S. House election

With incumbent Dan Kildee’s retirement, for the first time since 1962 there won’t be a Kildee name on the ballot in Flint. Most pundits are calling the 8th District a toss-up between Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet, a Bay City State Senator, and Republican Paul Junge. Though Kildee won by almost 10 points against Junge in 2022, with no incumbent most expect this contest to be very close. The 8th Congressional District includes Genesee, Saginaw, Bay and parts of Midland and Tuscola counties. Genesee County has voted Democratic for years, Saginaw and Bay counties have been more marginal for the Democrats, while Midland and Tuscola lean Republican.

STATE

State House of Representatives

Voters will elect the 110 members of the Michigan State House of Representatives in Lansing. State representatives serve 2-year terms and Democrats currently have a 56-54 majority in the State House. Newly drawn districts around Detroit may make keeping that majority more challenging. Genesee County voters elect representatives in seven districts. Here’s who’s on the ballot:

67th District (North East Genesee County): Democrat Anissa Buffin will face Republican Phil Green.

68th District (East/South East Central Genesee County): With the recent death of incumbent Democrat Tim Sneller, Matt Schlinker was nominated to replace him and faces Republican David W. Martin.

69th District (West Central Genesee County): Incumbent Democrat Jasper Ryan Martus and Republican Patrick Duvendeck are facing each other.

70th District (City of Flint): Incumbent Democrat Cynthia R. Neeley will face Republican Rob Waskoviak for the Flint district seat.

71st District (South West Genesee County): Democrat Mark Zacharda faces Republican Brian BeGole.

72nd District (South Central Genesee County): Democrat John Dolza faces incumbent Republican Mike Mueller.

97th District (North West Genesee County): Democrat Mark Putnam and Republican Matthew Bierlein are competing for the seat in northern Genesee County.

University Boards and State Board of Education

Michigan voters will also elect members to the University of Michigan, Michigan State University and Wayne State University Boards as well as the State Board of Education. All are elected to 8 year terms.

The State Board Education, two to be elected. Democrats Theodore Jones and Adam Frederick Zemke are running against Republicans Tom McMillin and Nikki Snyder.

Regents of the University of Michigan, two to be elected. Democrats Denise Illitch and Shauna Ryder Diggs are running against Republicans Carl Meyers and Sevag Vartanian.

Trustee of Michigan State University, two to be elected. Democrats Rebecca Bahar-Cook and Thomas Stallworth are running against Republicans Mike Balow and Julie Maday.

Governor of Wayne State University, two to be elected. Democrats Mark T. Gaffney and Rasha Demashkieh are running against Republicans Michel Busuito and Sunny Reddy.

GENESEE COUNTY

Genesee County officials are elected to 4-year terms. A number of them face no opposition in the November election.

Prosecuting Attorney: Incumbent Democrat David Leyton won his nomination in August and is unopposed in the general election.

Sheriff: Incumbent Democrat Christopher R. Swanson faces Republican Jeff Salzeider.

Clerk/Register of Deeds: Incumbent Democrat Domonique Clemons is unopposed.

Treasurer: Democrat Sam E. Muma is unopposed.

Drain Commissioner: Democrat incumbent Jeff Wright faces no Republican opponent, however David Niggenmeyer of the U.S. Taxpayer Party is opposing him.

Surveyor: Incumbent Democrat Kim R. Carlson is unopposed.

Genesee County Commissioners serve a 4-year term and are elected from nine districts.

County Commission District 1 (North East City of Flint): Incumbent Democrat Delrico J. Loyd is unopposed.

County Commission District 2 (North Central City of Flint): Incumbent Democrat Charles Winfrey is unopposed.

County Commission District 3 (East Flint City and Burton): Incumbent Democrat Ellen J. Ellenburg is running against Republican Gary L. Goetzinger.

County Commission District 4 (South Central Genesee County): Incumbent Democrat Beverly Brown is opposed by Republican Steve Minnock.

County Commission District 5 (South East Genesee County): Incumbent Democrat James Avery is running against Republican John C. Wellington.

County Commission District 6 (South West Genesee County): Republican incumbent Shaun Shumaker is opposed by Democrat Donna Anderson.

County Commission District 7 (North West Genesee County): Incumbent Democrat Martin L. Cousineau will run against Republican Lutullus Penton.

County Commission District 8 (Western Genesee County): Incumbent Democrat Dale K. Weighill is running against Republican Dennis W. Cramer.

County Commission District 9 (North East Genesee County): Democrat Wendy Wolcott is facing Republican Brian K. Flewelling.

Mott Community College Board

While many local contests have little opposition, this year’s election for the Mott Community College Board of Trustees has 14 candidates running for three seats following controversy over the selection of an interim president for the college. The candidates are: Mary Davis, Kenyetta V. Dotson, incumbent Board Chair Andy Everman, Anne Figueroa, Aron Gerics, Gail L. Johnson, Rose Marden, Candice Miller, Virginia A. Sepanak, incumbent Jeffrey Swanson, Richard Wagonlaner, Amanda Wares, Andrew Watchorn and Perci Whitmore.

Four other members of the Board, Janet Couch, John Daly III, Art Reyes, and Wendy Wolcott are facing potential recall elections in the future.

CITY OF FLINT

City of Flint Ward 1: Appointed incumbent Leon El-Alamin is running against Carol McIntosh to finish the term of the late Eric Mays, which runs until Nov. 18, 2026.

City of Flint Ward 3: Incumbent Councilman Quincy Murphy was facing a recall election prior to his passing in late September. His name will be on the ballot along with others, however, in line with State recommendation, the recall votes will not be counted and Flint City Council will appoint a councilperson to replace him and a schedule special election in the future.

Flint School Board

Positions for most local school boards in the county are on the ballot this November. Flint Community Schools will be electing one member. The candidates are Chad Schlosser and Linda Boose.

JUDICIAL ELECTIONS

State Supreme Court: Voters will choose two State Supreme Court Judges in non-partisan elections.

For an 8-year term Andrew Fink and Kimberly Thomas are competing for one position.

For a partial term ending on Jan. 1,2029, Kyra Bolden and Patrick O’Grady are seeking to fill a single position.

For many other judicial elections the candidates are unopposed.

2nd District Judge of Court of Appeals, 6-year term: Two to be elected and incumbents Adrienne Nicole Young and Randy J. Wallace are unopposed.

2nd District Judge of Court of Appeals, Non-Incumbent, 6-year term: One to be elected. Matthew Ackerman and Latoya Willis are running for the position.

7th Circuit Judge of Circuit Court, Incumbent, 6-year term: Two to be elected. Incumbents Elizabeth Kelly and Brian Pickell are unopposed.

7th Circuit Judge of Circuit Court, Non-Incumbent, 6-year term: One to be elected. Mary Hood and Nancy Chinonis are competing for the position.

Circuit Judge of Circuit Court, Incumbent, partial term ending Jan. 1, 2029: One to be elected. Incumbent Khary Hanible is unopposed for the position.

Probate Court Judge, 6-year term: Incumbent Ariana Heath is unopposed.

67th District – 4th Division Judge of District Court, Non-Incumbent, 6-year term: One to be elected. Jeff Clothier and Amanda Odette are competing for this position.

67th District – 5th Division Judge of District Court, Incumbent, 6 year term: Two to be elected. Incumbents William Crawford II and Herman Marable Jr. are both unopposed.

BALLOT PROPOSALS

Genesee County voters will also decide several ballot proposals in the November election.

City of Grand Blanc voters will vote on a proposed .50 mill tax increase for the support of city parks.

Gaines Township voters will vote on a proposed 1 mill tax increase to purchase new firefighting equipment.

Carmen-Ainsworth school district voters will vote on borrowing $65,200,000 to repair and maintain a variety of school buildings and facilities.

Lake Fenton School district voters will also be deciding on borrowing 68,250,000 for the improvement and maintenance of school facilities.

Swartz Creek School district voters will vote on borrowing $38,800,000 for upkeep and maintenance of school buildings.

Westwood Heights school district voters will decide on an 18 mill tax renewal for the district.

With so much at stake this election, be sure to take the time to learn what’s on your ballot and vote. For all the attention given to the presidential contests, we have learned that state and local elections can matter just as much.

The election is November 5, 2024, but early voting and absentee voting are options for all voters in Michigan and have already begun. More information about deadlines, registration, where to vote, and what’s on the ballot in your area is available at www.VOTE411.org or www.michigan.gov/vote.

This article also appears in East Village Magazine’s October 2024 issue.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

