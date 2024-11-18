Public update on environmental remediation work at Buick City to be held Nov. 21

By EVM Staff

A public meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, to provide an update on continuing environmental remediation work at the former Buick City property in Flint.

The meeting will be helmed by Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response Trust (RACER), and it will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Flint City Hall’s Dome Auditorium.

The discussion will be led by Patricia Spitzley, RACER Director of Government Relations/Deputy Redevelopment Manager; Grant Trigger, RACER Cleanup Manager; and Brendan Mullen, RACER Michigan Cleanup Manager. According to a Nov. 14 press release from RACER, the group’s brief presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer opportunity with attendees.

As RACER’s environmental activities at Buick City are carried out under the direction of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), “a representative of EGLE has been invited to participate,” the release also noted.

RACER has been conducting environmental cleanup and other activities at Buick City under regulatory oversight since 2011. In November 2023, it completed the sale of the brownfield site to Ashley Capital, a New York-based development group that had previously developed another RACER property in Livonia into an Amazon distribution facility.

Ashley Capital has since completed its first of 10 planned buildings on the sprawling, 300+ acre property, in tandem with RACER’s clean-up efforts. That building, known as the Flint Commerce Center, gained its first tenant in August 2024.

