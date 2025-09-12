By EVM Staff

Mott Community College (MCC) has begun its 2026/2027 Strategic Planning process at the direction of its Board of Trustees, according to a September 12, 2025 press release.

“Responses from the survey and listening sessions will provide the foundation of the 2026/2027 MCC Strategic Plan,” the release notes.

The survey, which will remain open through 5 p.m. on Oct. 3, can be accessed by clicking here.

Alternatively, community members are able to attend one of the in-person sessions listed below to share their ideas:

Clio

Thursday, Sept. 18

Noon – 2 p.m.

MCC Northern Tier Center, Room 127

4082 W. Vienna Rd.

Lapeer

Thursday, Sept. 18

4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

MCC Lapeer Extension Center, Room C315

550 Lake Rd., Ste. A

Fenton

Friday, Sept. 19

Noon – 2 p.m.

MCC Southern Lakes Branch Center, Room 1009

2100 W. Thompson Rd.

Flint

Friday, Sept. 19

4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

MCC Regional Technology Center, Room 1005

1401 E. Court St.

The release also states that the survey is confidential and takes 15 minutes to complete. Any questions about the survey or the strategic planning process should be directed to MCC Associate Vice President and Chief of Staff Marcus Matthews at marcus.matthews@mcc.edu or 810-762-0506.