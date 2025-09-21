By Lindsey Brownfield
Performers, vendors and community members flocked to the lawn of Good Beans Cafe on September 6, 2025 for Goodstock, the Carriage Town cafe’s annual free community festival.
Goodstock is part of the Greater Flint Art Council’s Parade of Festivals, and this year’s iteration featured performances from Deonata Gaddy Jr., Flint Rocks Youth Empowerment Music Camp (FRYE), students from Flint School of Performing Arts, and blues band Larry B and The Boomers.
Additionally, Yvette’s Tacos and The Local Grocer served up tasty treats and dry ice-cooled root beer, alongside Good Beans’ regular offerings of espresso drinks and hot tea.
Festival-goers also bought artistic creations from artists Mindy Beecher and Craig Hinshaw, got henna tattoos at Henna Farasha, smelled candles from Flint Candle Company, and shopped through an indoor rummage sale in Good Beans’ Anteroom.
Clockwise from left: 1) Henna artist Nadia Alamah carefully applies henna to the hand of one of her customers. “I’ve done a lot of different kinds of work, but this combines all of the things that I love to do, because I love to draw, I love to draw on people, I love to connect with my community, and I love to hear different stories,” Alamah told East Village Magazine. 2) A family checks out trinkets and polished stones sold by Wishing Waters, a new local business run by Tia Maria Mahadeva. 3) Flint School of Performing Arts student Elizabeth Beland performs Bach Sonata No. 1 Adagio and Fugue on the violin. (All photos by Lindsay Brownfield)
Left to right: 1) There were smiles all around as the people of Flint enjoyed music, food, and community at this year’s Goodstock. “This is not goodbye summer, but more like ‘Oh, hi there fall, I see you creeping in so let’s have one more gathering before it’s over,’” said Ken Van Wagoner, owner of Good Beans Cafe. 2) Mother Rebecca LeMay and daughter Camrynn LeMay enjoy music during the 2025 Goodstock Festival at Good Beans Cafe in Flint, Mich. (Photos by Lindsay Brownfield)
You must be logged in to post a comment.