By Nathan Waters

The Flint Repertory Theatre (The Rep) opened its 2025-26 season this past Friday night with a production of Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire” at the University of Michigan-Flint Theatre.

Written by Williams during the late 1940s while he lived at the end of the titular streetcar line known as “Desire,” the play was first performed on Broadway in 1947.

The story follows Blanche DuBois (played by Sarab Kamoo), an English teacher born of the southern gentry, who unexpectedly arrives at the apartment of her sister, Stella (June Schriener), where the latter lives with her working-class husband, Stanley Kowalski (Kevin O’Callaghan) in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

June Schreiner as Stella (left) and Sarab Kamoo as Blanche (right) in the Flint Repertory Theatre’s production of Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire.” (Photo by Mike Naddeo)

Reeling from the loss of her family home and past trauma, Blanche attempts to settle in with her sister and brother-in-law for the summer. The apartment, consisting of only one room (split by drapes) and a bathroom creates a visibly cramped space for the trio. Add in Stanley’s brash and abrasive disposition, along with Blanche’s feeling of superiority and declining mental state, and friction ensues as they struggle for power among the group.

Kamoo’s portrayal of Blanche had the audience feeling the slow, downward spiral of her mental and emotional wellbeing as the story she tells of how she came to New Orleans unravels around her. Balancing her inner turmoil of personal demons while projecting the air of an older sister who doesn’t understand her younger sister’s choices, Kamoo’s performance is both believable and hard to take your eyes off of as she commands attention in all of her scenes.



Schreiner’s Stella is both effervescent and subdued as she navigates between her interactions with Blanche and Stanley. Schreiner nails the balancing act between being both a younger sister and a wife in the 1940s, trying to make those who have some sort of authority over her see eye-to-eye.

A still of Sarab Kamoo (as Blanche) and Kevin O’Callaghan (as Stanley) in the Flint Repertory Theatre’s production of “A Streetcar Named Desire,” running until October 5, 2025. (Photo by Mike Naddeo)

The stubbornness of Stanley as played by Kevin O’Callaghan evokes the working-class nature of his character’s upbringing and pragmatic outlook on the world and life.

A volatile man, especially after a few drinks, O’Callaghan’s Stanley showed an affable demeanor around his friends, who he sees as equals, as much as it proved fearsome for the women in his life as he tries to assert his dominance in the household. This culminates in a finale that is equal parts bleak, heartbreaking, and violent.

To round out the cast, one must also note the stellar performances of Mike Lappadia as Mitch, Leslie Hull as Eunice, and Matthew Van Gessel as Steve.

Lappadia has a larger opportunity to flex his skill as the sensitive and kind Mitch, a co-worker and friend of Stanely who must care for his mother due to her failing health. Hull’s Eunice and Van Gessel’s Steve are the upstairs neighbors of Stella and Stanley, and even with limited dialogue the pair presented as a dynamic couple with their own problems in the background of the action. More than a few laughs are provided between them.

The Flint Rep’s versions of Blanche, Pablo, Steve, Stanley, and Stella around a table in “A Streetcar Named Desire,” directed by Joshua Morgan. The play is showing now through October 5, 2025. (Photo by Mike Naddeo)

Away from home for the season while Bower Theatre undergoes construction, The Rep had the UM-Flint Theatre’s stage adorned with a two-story set that gave the impression of worn down flat in a shabby portion of the historic New Orleans neighborhood. The sound of Katie Hopgood’s original music and the smoke of (herbal) cigarettes clung to the air throughout the performance. Live guitar provided by Bello Paolo Pizzimenti and Ash Moran and integrated into scenes are an extra touch of flair.

The lighting changes from scene to scene show the attention to detail of Scenic and Lighting Designer Mike Billings, and the effects of rain streaking down a window, or color shifts to match the mood, brought to life and tied together the actions on stage.

It should be noted for those looking to attend that “A Streetcar Named Desire” contains mature language and themes, including domestic violence, sexual assault, alcoholism, self-harm and mental health struggles.

“Streetcar” runs through October 5 at the UM-Flint Theatre with performances Thursday through Sunday. More information, including tickets and showtimes can be found here.