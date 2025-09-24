By EVM Staff

The Gloria Coles Flint Public Library (FPL) opened its new community pantry this week.

The pantry offers nonperishable and frozen foods, drinks, household and personal care items, Leah Feimster, the library’s communications & community engagement coordinator, told East Village Magazine. The household items include cleaning supplies and laundry detergent, while personal care items include shampoo, conditioner, diapers and more.

According to the library’s press release on the matter, FPL officials celebrated the pantry’s opening on September 22, 2025 with community members, local partners, and civic leaders.

“[The pantry’s] goal is to serve as a reliable resource for individuals and families, providing support in a welcoming and stigma-free environment,” the press release stated, adding that the ribbon cutting ceremony “marked a meaningful expansion of the Library’s commitment to serving Flint residents in both traditional and evolving ways.”

Ann Manko, FPL’s interim executive director, said: “The pantry is not just about meeting immediate needs. It’s about offering care, dignity, and connection — the same values that have guided our work for generations.”

According to the release, the community pantry was made possible through “the generosity of Genisys Credit Union,” the pantry’s

launch sponsor, and “the collaborative support of Big John’s Steak and Onion, Friends of the Library, and the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.”



The pantry is now open to the public and will operate every Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.