This Month in the Village: April features hockey documentary, tea party, black holes

Compiled by Meghan Christian

Wellness at the Wheel

Mon – Sat.

Various times

The Ferris Wheel, 615 S. Saginaw St., 6th floor

Admission: $12

810-213-4710

Enjoy a variety of health and well-being classes offered at the Ferris Wheel.

Schedule:

Monday

Hatha Yoga–5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Rise and Shine Yoga–7:00 a.m.

Hatha Yoga– 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Hatha Yoga – 8:15 a.m.

Mindful Movement Dance – 5:30 p.m.

“Significant Other”

April 5 and April 6, 7:30 p.m.

April 7, 2 p.m.

UM-Flint Theatre, 303 E. Kearsley St.

810-237-6522

Admission: $8-15

See the UM-Flint Department of Theatre and Dance put on rom-com “Significant Other”, a show about love, friendship, and finding oneself.

“The Russian Five”

April 5

8 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 140 E. 2nd St.

810-237-7333

Admission: $10

A documentary following five immigrants who made big names for themselves in Detroit playing in the National Hockey League. Follow Federov, Larionov, Fetisov, Kozlov, and Konstantinov on their journey.

Flint Handmade Coloring Party with Vehicle City Tacos: Fancy Tea Party

April 9

3 – 10 p.m.

Tenacity Brewing, 119 N. Grand Traverse

Admission: Free

Join Flint Handmade for a day of crafting and coloring. All materials provided at this free family-friendly event.

Science on Tap: Mythbusters: Misconceptions of cancer and cancer treatment

April 9

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Table & Tap, 555 S. Saginaw St.

810-250-3631

Cheryl Samaniego, a Kettering biology assistant professor, and Lihua Wang, a Kettering professor in chemistry and biochemistry, discuss cancer and treatment in Table & Tap’s casual setting. Sponsored by the UM – Flint Thompson Center for Learning and Teaching.

Pax Christi Dorothy Day

April 11

10 a.m.

Dorothy’s House of Coffee,

Admission: Free

DoPeople from all faiths welcome. The meeting offers study/discussion, prayer, and action to advocate for peace with justice on local, national, and global issues. This month focuses on a short piece from Barmen Today: A Contemporary Contemplation Declaration, and an overview of the 1934 original from the German Christian Movement

April Art Walk

April 12

6 p.m.

Various Locations Downtown

Admission: Free

Food, drink, and art at various locations downtown.

Flint Youth Symphony Orchestra

April 13

3 p.m.

The Whiting, 1241 E. Kearsley St.

810-237-7333

Admission: $6-12

An afternoon of music with the talented young musicians from Flint’s Youth Symphony Orchestra. Group tickets available for groups of 10 or more.

Friday Crafternoon

April 19

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Totem Books, 620 W. Court St.

Admission: Free

Join Flint Handmade and Totem for an afternoon of crafting, All non-messy crafts welcome,

Science on Tap

“Black Holes: Hot, Cold and Hairy”

April 23

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Table & Tap, 555 S. Saginaw St.

810-250-3631

Join James Alsup, a UM-Flint physics associate professor, in a discussion in Table & Tap’s casual setting. Sponsored by the UM – Flint Thompson Center for Learning and Teaching.

