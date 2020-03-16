City of Flint launches webpage with coronavirus community resources

The City of Flint today announced it has set up a webpage to help residents find and connect with coronavirus services. City Hall itself will be closed temporarily starting Tuesday, March 17, but according to the press release, city services will continue and phones will continue to be answered.

Here is the city’s press statement:

“The City of Flint launched today a webpage detailing services available to Flint residents as the community responds to the spread of coronavirus. The list includes grab-and-go meal services, information on getting free Internet, how to sign up for unemployment, and much more.

“We know this is a challenging time, so we are doing everything we can to put people in touch with resources,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We are a strong community and together we will continue to support and lift one another. Thank you to all those agencies and workers who continue to serve and support our residents.”

“The Community Resources page includes a collection of services and help available from agencies throughout the community. Each agency independently operates its programs.

“The Community Resources page (www.cityofflint.com/ community-resources/) is a part of Mayor Neeley’s commitment to ongoing, detailed communication with residents about coronavirus.

“The webpage www.cityofflint.com/covid-19 features updates on the City of Flint’s response to coronavirus as well as additional information to help answer resident questions and concerns, including:

Community Resources: A resource including information on meal services, finding child care, getting Internet service, filing for unemployment and much more.

Contacting City Departments: A contact page with phone numbers to reach city departments during the temporary closure of City Hall.

Paying your water bill: Detailed information on how residents can pay their water bills as well as instructions on paying their bills online.

Protecting yourself: Information from the Centers for Disease Control on how to best protect yourself.

Getting tested: Information on the state hotline to get tested for COVID-19.

Latest information on COVID-19 in Michigan: Links to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

“Flint City Hall will temporarily close to the public effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Essential city services will continue and phones continue to be answered to help serve residents.”

–EVM Staff

