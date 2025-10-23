By EVM Staff

The City of Flint today announced a new initiative in the hope of ensuring residents can conduct essential business at City Hall without the immediate pressure of metered parking.

Effective as of 10 am on October 23, 2025, a 30-minute grace period will be offered for parking spots directly in front of City Hall according to a City Hall press release.

“Our goal is simple: eliminate barriers for our residents,” said Mayor Sheldon Neeley in the release. “When you come to City Hall to take care of business, your focus should be on your task, not watching the parking meter tick down. This 30-minute grace period provides the relief and respect every customer deserves for quick, essential trips, ensuring their experience is efficient and stress-free.”

According to the release, City Council Vice President Candice Mushatt and 3rd Ward Councilwoman LaShawn Johnson championed the new initiative “as part of a broader commitment to customer-focused government operations.”