By EVM Staff

Consumers Energy will interrupt electric service for close to 3,800 customers to replace electric lines in Genesee County this week as part or its effort to reduce the frequency and length of power outages in the area.

According to a company press release, customers in Flint and Mount Morris Township, “particularly customers and businesses east of I-475, as north as Summit Street, and as west as Carpenter Road,” will experience an outage beginning Friday, Nov. 7 at 11:55 p.m. lasting through 7:30 a.m. the following day.

“We are committed to providing our customers with reliable service while striving to reduce the risk of lengthy unplanned power outages. This means anticipating the needs of our systems and working to mitigate the potential for any unscheduled interruptions,” said Steve Herrygers, Consumers Energy’s senior executive director of high voltage distribution, in the release. “As always, we appreciate the patience of the community and our customers as we work to keep them informed.”

According to the release, postcards were initially mailed to affected customers reflecting an Oct. 31 outage, with a backup date of Nov. 7.

Customers should contact Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 if they have questions or concerns.