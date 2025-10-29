By EVM Staff

As the federal government shutdown continues, the City of Flint is taking steps to support residents who may soon face disruptions to income and food benefits.

According to an Oct. 28 press release, the Flint administration, in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, is launching a food voucher program to assist households that could be affected if Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or federal employee paychecks are suspended on Nov. 1.

The release states that eligible residents will receive vouchers redeemable for a 30-pound box of food from from the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, and each qualifying individual or household will be eligible to receive two vouchers per month through the initiative.

“Flint families and federal workers shouldn’t have to worry about putting food on the table because of circumstances beyond their control,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said in the release. “The City of Flint is committed to standing with our residents and ensuring no family goes hungry during this federal shutdown. We’re deeply grateful to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan for partnering with us once again to meet this critical community need.”

To be eligible for assistance, residents must provide proof of current SNAP benefits and Flint residency, or proof of federal employment and Flint residency. Eligible residents can visit Flint City Hall, located at 1101 S. Saginaw Street, to receive their food vouchers.

The press release also notes that the “full scope of the program will be announced in the following week.”

While it remains unclear when an end to the federal shutdown may come, a coalition of 25 states — including Michigan — sued the Trump administration on Tuesday over the suspension of food stamp benefits.