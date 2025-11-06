By EVM Staff

After receiving nearly 200 nominations, the Flint & Genesee Group named 17 awardees at last night’s 11th annual Art of Achievement Awards.

The awards are meant to highlight leading business and hospitality organizations and individuals in the region each year, as Flint & Genesee Group CEO Tim Herman shared in his opening remarks.

“Tonight’s nominees and award recipients represent businesses of different sizes, entrepreneurs, nonprofits and hospitality partners,” Herman told the roughly 700 event attendees. “These organizations and individuals always give more than what’s asked. They go that extra mile because they care about their customers and the communities where they live and work.”

The night’s emcee, Dawn Jones of ABC 12, added on to Herman’s comments by noting how the award’s hospitality nominees contribute to the Flint area economy.

“Each year, hospitality and tourism play a major role in our local economy,” Jones said. “In fact, visitors to Genesee County spent $662 million in 2024 alone.”

According to Herman, nominations for the Art of Achievement awards are submitted by the public and then reviewed by two independent committees, one focused on business awards and the other on hospitality. Each committee is made up of local professionals and industry leaders, and “evaluates the entries based on the strength and quality of the nomination” according to a Flint & Genesee Group press release.

“Some honorees represent smaller, lesser-known organizations, while others are more established and visible. In every case, they exemplify the excellence and dedication that make Flint & Genesee such a great place to live, work, and visit,” Herman said in the same release.

As in years past, the awards ceremony was held at the FIM Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint. Here’s a full list of the award honorees:

Hospitality Awards

Attraction of the Year – FIM Capitol Theatre & Flint Drop Fest

Bryant “BB” Nolden Community Champion – Antonio Riggs

Certified Tourism Ambassador of the Year – Anthony Walter, CTA

Frontline Ambassador of the Year – Paula Forbush, CTA, Flint School of Performing Arts

Hotel Ambassador of the Year – Sheryl Champine, CTA, Hilton Garden Inn Flint Downtown

Hotel of the Year – Knob Hill Bed & Breakfast

Restaurant of the Year – Timothy’s Pub

Business Awards

Business Impact Award – NorthGate

Claire M. White Award – Lottie L. Ferguson

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Champion – Communities First, Inc.

Economic Development Project of the Year – Miller Industries

Minority-owned Business Award – Healthy Just Feels Right

Nonprofit Impact Award – Prism Project

Small Business Award – Pawpaws Pickles

Young Professional Leader Award – Nikki Koliopoulos

Special Awards

Art Hurand Award – The Cramer Family

Charles Stewart Mott Award – George Wilkinson

All of the night’s nominees, which included EVM editor Kate Stockrahm for the Young Professional Leader Award, can be found here.