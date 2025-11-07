By Kate Stockrahm

On Thursday, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to fully fund this month’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by today, November 7, 2025, effectively blocking the administration’s plan to provide reduced benefits during the ongoing government shutdown.

Also on Thursday, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s office gave further details on the city’s previously announced partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide food vouchers to SNAP beneficiaries and federal employees affected by the uncertainty surrounding their payments and paychecks.

According to a Nov. 6 press release from the city, while food pickup dates and times are still being finalized with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, residents are able to visit Flint City Hall now “to submit their information and eligibility documentation in order to receive their food vouchers once distribution begins.”

The release notes that voucher pickup periods will take place in two rounds, the first from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14 and the second from Nov. 17 to Nov. 21. The vouchers, which can be used for a 30-pound box of food from the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, will expire Dec. 1.

The release also states that residents who wish to take part in the voucher program can visit the Information Desk at Flint City Hall and should plan to provide their name, address, phone number, email, and proof of eligibility. Proof of eligibility includes either a current SNAP benefits eligibility letter and proof of Flint residency, or proof of federal employment and proof of Flint residency.

East Village Magazine reached out for further comment from Mayor Neeley given the federal judge’s order to reinstate full SNAP benefits for recipients. We will update this story as possible. Roughly 20 percent of Genesee County residents rely on SNAP benefits according to county administrators.

As reported by Reuters, the Trump administration quickly moved to appeal the judge’s decision yesterday, “leaving it unclear whether ultimately SNAP benefits would be paid out in full on Friday as the judge had ordered.”