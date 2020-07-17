Flint receives $400,000 grant from the Department of Justice to fight Coronavirus

By Tom Travis

The City of Flint has won a $411,348 grant from the Department of Justice to fund COVID-19 response and related expenses, city officials announced this week.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance is a part of the U.S. Department of Justice and administers assistance in the form of grants to municipalities and local law enforcement groups across the country.

“The Department of Justice grant is being made through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program,” a press release from the city explained. “The City of Detroit is the only municipality to receive more funding than Flint with a grant of $3.3 million. In total, 59 grants worth $24.8 million have been awarded statewide. The bulk went directly to the State of Michigan, which received $16.4 million. The median grant amount awarded in Michigan is less than $60,000.”

Chief Phil Hart stated in the press release, “We are both thankful and honored that by awarding us such a substantial grant award, the Department of Justice recognized the amount of work being done in the City of Flint to protect against the spread of coronavirus,”

Hart explained in the press release that the funding will go toward Public Safety expenses including overtime, hazard pay, and personal protective equipment. Chief Hart also helped to secure funding for expenses incurred throughout City Hall including supplies, signage, and other associated costs.

According to the press release, Mayor Sheldon Neeley thanked Chief Hart for his leadership by identifying the grant opportunity and working with grant writers to help the city to apply for these dollars. The deadline for applying for these funds was May 29, 2020. The Department of Justice awarded 1,827 grants. Other local awards include grants to Flint Township for $71,917, Genesee County for $58,008, and Mt. Morris Township for $33,386.

During the end of May and beginning of June Michigan experienced a regular decline of new coronavirus cases. The lowest point being June 15 with 74 new cases reported in one day. Since June 15 Michigan has experienced a roller coast ride of increasing coronavirus cases and deaths.

July 15 The State of Michigan reported that there were 891 new cases of coronavirus. At the time of the writing of this article there have been 79,977 cases and 6,351 deaths from coronavirus in the State of Michigan.

EVM assistant editor and city hall reporter Tom Travis can be reached at tomntravis@gmail.com.

